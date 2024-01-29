First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,257 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,495,524. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $256.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

