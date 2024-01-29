First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 638 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 435.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.86. 713,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,880. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

