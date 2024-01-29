First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Raised to $31.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

