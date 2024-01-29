First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $30.43 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $31.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 392,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 106,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 55.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

