First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of FN opened at C$40.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.86 and a one year high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.66.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$272.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.60 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 33.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.1629098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$41.67.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 32,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,250,338.95. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

