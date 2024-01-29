First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
IFV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.27. 1,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $19.73.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
