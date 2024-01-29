First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IFV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.27. 1,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,411,000 after acquiring an additional 526,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 452,510 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1,578.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 266,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 148,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

