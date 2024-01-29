First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2024

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFVGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IFV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.27. 1,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,411,000 after acquiring an additional 526,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 452,510 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1,578.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 266,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 148,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.