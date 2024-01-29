First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 52.7% in January

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

