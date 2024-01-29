First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.79. 27,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,360. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

