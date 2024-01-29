Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

SVVC stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

