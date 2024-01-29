Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of MHCUF stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.55. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.