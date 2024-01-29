Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE AVB opened at $177.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.43. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.