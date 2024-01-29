Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

