Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,373,180,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $93.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $94.10.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

