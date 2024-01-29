Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $485.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.28. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $494.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

