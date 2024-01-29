Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,287,169 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $139.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.09. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

