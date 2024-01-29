Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 688 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CARR opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.