Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIAC. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIAC opened at $11.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

Focus Impact Acquisition Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

