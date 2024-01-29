Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $48,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $841.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $756.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $900.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.05.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

