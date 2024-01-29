Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires 6,395 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 2.2% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $57,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

DE stock opened at $393.85 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

