Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 60,946 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $40,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

