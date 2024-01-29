Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $54.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

