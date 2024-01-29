Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $424.41 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $429.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.10 and a 200-day moving average of $380.90.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

