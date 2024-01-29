Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $101.31 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 3.8% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $101,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $175.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average of $119.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $280.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,477.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

