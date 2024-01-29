Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.47. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

