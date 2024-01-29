Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $53.35 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,907 shares during the period. RTX makes up 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RTX worth $53,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

RTX stock opened at $90.29 on Monday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

