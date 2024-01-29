Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $88.49 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 3.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $88,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

PH opened at $471.66 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $477.37. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

