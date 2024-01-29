Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $490.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $379.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $471.47 and a 200-day moving average of $452.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $491.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

