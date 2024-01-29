Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 4,468 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Crown Castle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $108.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

