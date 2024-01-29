Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up about 2.5% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.97% of GXO Logistics worth $67,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

