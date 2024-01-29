Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 154,000 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

