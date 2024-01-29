Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

