Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $135.35 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $139.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

