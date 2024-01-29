Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 63.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $218,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9 %

LLY stock opened at $639.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73. The company has a market cap of $606.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

