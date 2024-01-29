Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

