Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. Mplx’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

