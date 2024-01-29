Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 947,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,070 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.41% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $16.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.