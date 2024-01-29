Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $466,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after acquiring an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $503,489,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $55.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

