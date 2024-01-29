Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 300 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $116.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

