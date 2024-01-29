Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 5,900 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.56 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.00.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

