Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $245.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.38. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.