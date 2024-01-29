Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

FORD stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.