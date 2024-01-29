Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 11,234 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 62,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,607,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 38,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 48,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,567,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

