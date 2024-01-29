Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 275.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AON by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of AON by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of AON by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

