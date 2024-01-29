Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in KBR by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 113.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR remained flat at $52.53 during trading hours on Monday. 529,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,136. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.