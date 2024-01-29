Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.72 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,130. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

