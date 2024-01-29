Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

CHKP traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 347,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,777. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

