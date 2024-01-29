Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 185.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace stock remained flat at $55.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,241,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

