Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.51 Million in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 910,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,358. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

