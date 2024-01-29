Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Ingersoll Rand accounts for 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.41. 1,080,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,424. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.