Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 18,108 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 349,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,377. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

